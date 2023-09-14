City Of Raleigh Denies Permit For Christmas Parade

The city of Raleigh has made the decision to deny the Greater Raleigh Merchants Association’s request for a permit for the annual Christmas Parade.
As reported by the News & Observer, this decision was made after Hailey Brooks, an 11-year-old dancer with CC & Co. Dance Complex, was struck and killed by a runaway truck pulling a float during last year’s parade.
RELATED: Raleigh Christmas Parade Cancelled After Girl Struck, Killed By Truck
The truck’s driver, Landen Glass, 20, was eventually charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle among other charges.
“The decision was made out of an abundance of caution for parade participants and spectators, as well as respect for Hailey Brooks’ family and friends,” according to a city statement.
Prior to this decision, the Greater Raleigh Merchants Association was planning to implement “additional requirements” for would-be parade participants. The parade was scheduled for November 18th.
The Family’s Response
Interestingly enough, Brooks’ family were also disappointed in the city’s decision to cancel the parade. In a statement issued by their attorney, Jason A. Miller, to ABC11, the family voiced their disagreement.
“The Brooks family is disappointed that the City of Raleigh chose to cancel its 2023 Raleigh Christmas Parade rather than adopt basic safety measures to protect the community,” the family statement said.
The statement adds that the city didn’t consult with Brooks’ family before making its decision.
“If consulted, the Brooks family would have urged the City to proceed with the Parade after implementing basic, common-sense safety protocols that should have been in place in 2022, such as those proposed in the Shine Like Hailey Parade Safety Act. It has been 10 months since Hailey Brooks was killed, and it is time for the City to honor her by enacting protections for the safety of this community – not by canceling the parade.”
The city of Raleigh responded, saying, “We understand the disappointment, as this was not an easy decision for anyone. The Christmas Parade is a Raleigh tradition for kicking off the holiday season and an important way to recognize our small businesses.”
City of Raleigh departments plan to work with partners on alternative events and activities “that everyone can enjoy.”
City Of Raleigh Denies Permit For Christmas Parade was originally published on foxync.com
