Two men were injured Thursday (Sept. 14) in a machete fight in broad daylight. One of the two men injured has been charged in the incident.
WRAL reports that the incident occurred at around 3 pm on Wake Forest Road in Raleigh, near Poplar Street.
Raleigh PD found two men with non-life-threatening injuries from a weapon reported to be a machete. They were both transported to a local hospital for treatment.
One of the injured, 41-year-old Brandon Young, was ultimately arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon. The machete he used had a wooden handle and a blade that was approximately 1 ft. long.
Police determined that Young knew the other man and the incident was isolated.
The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges may be filed.
2 Injured In Daytime Machete Fight in Raleigh was originally published on foxync.com
