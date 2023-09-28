K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Rick Ross is known for speaking his future into existence. It seems his Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole has caught his eye.

HipHopDX is reporting that the Maybach Music Group founder might have a thing for the newly single on-air sports reporter. Back in July she posted a photo from her trip to Talum, Mexico of her wearing a brown two piece bikini with an oversized straw hat that covered most of her face. The caption read “Summers mine”. Now that her ex-boyfriend Travis has gone public with his relationship with Taylor Swift the Yellow Diamonds rapper dropped a comment on the post saying “Your future bright.”

Naturally, his compliment was quickly noticed by her followers and individuals who can’t resist some new tea. One user asked “you shooting your shot?” while another joked “take her a** to the promise land boss”. While Kayla has yet to publicly respond to Rozay it is widely overstood that it really goes down in the DM. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end revealed to E! News that is how he originally started his relationship with Kayla Nicole. “I was just stalking her and then finally on New Year’s, she gave in. And, you know, New Year, new me. She just shot her shot, jumped in my DMs and the rest is history.”

Rick Ross was most recently linked to Vena “Pretty Vee” Excell but it is unclear if the two are still an item.

Rick Ross Expresses His Interest For Kayla Nicole, Travis Kelce’s Ex-Girlfriend was originally published on hiphopwired.com