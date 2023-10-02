https://twitter.com/UNCPolice/status/1708881636467658962
Police are looking for a man accused of sexual assault on campus at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on Sunday (Oct. 1).
As reported by WRAL, officers received a report that the man followed a student into the McClinton Residence Hall at 100 Country Club Road and groped them.
A crime alert was sent out to students, faculty and staff.
The suspect, pictured in the X post above, is described as male, between 18-22 years old with a black, short haircut with waves, black mustache and goatee. He was last seen wearing a green top and sweatpants, according to WRAL.
Anyone with information can call 911 or UNC Police at 919-962-8100. The investigation is ongoing.
CRIME ALERT: UNC Police Looking For Man Who Assaulted Student in Dorm was originally published on foxync.com
