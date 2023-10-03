The ‘A Day Of Rest: Self Love Edition’ Event Saved My Soul

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

A Day Of Rest: Self Love Edition was a truly transformative experience. The event provides space for women to relax, heal, and connect with themselves and each other. The day included various activities, such as yoga, therapy, massages, art therapy, jump rope, manicures, crafting, and three meals. These activities were designed to help participants feel relaxed, rejuvenated, and connected to their inner selves.

The event also created a space for women to build community with each other. This was an important part of the event, as it allowed women to connect with other women who shared their experiences and values. The event’s founder, Bri Little, said that the event’s goal was to “invest in ourselves and one another.” She believes that by taking time for self-care and connecting with other women, we can create a more positive and supportive world for all.

A Day Of Rest: Self Love Edition felt like soul food

The day’s activities centered on reconnecting to self and connecting to other women. There was no way I wouldn’t indulge in a transformative full-day experience, especially after fashion week dragged me.

We started the day with mimosas and a fantastic brunch prepared by Chef Kiki, celebrity chef to stars like Diddy and J. Balvin. Everything was seasoned to perfect, and it was the ideal start to the day.

Next, Sound Meditation Healer Italia Woodson led us through a thought-provoking sound bath. First, she had us write down an “I am” statement on a piece of paper that could be planted in the ground and will grow into something beautiful. What a word. I chose “I am worthy” because, at this juncture of my life, I need the reminder that love and abundance are my rights and not a reward. Italia used different bowls and instruments to create beautiful sounds that guided us back to a state of harmonic, energetic flow as we took deep breaths. This helped us activate the body’s natural healing systems. This healer believes that releasing blockages within your mind and body can transform your life.

Then, I got to do one of my favorite things: floral arrangements. Flowers are a source of joy for many people; for me, they are a particularly potent form of self-care. The act of choosing flowers and arranging them in a way that pleases me is a way to express my creativity and connect with nature. It can also be a way to relax and de-stress. When you take the time to arrange flowers, you take care of yourself physically and emotionally. You are giving yourself a moment to slow down and appreciate the beauty of the world around you. I got to give myself flowers, and I love that for me.

Before I knew it, I was on a massage table getting the massage I needed so badly. I hadn’t had one in quite some time, and it was such a need after surviving fashion week. Taking time for self-care is not selfish; it is essential. When we care for ourselves, we can better care for others. There are many ways to practice self-care, and what works for one person may not. Scheduling self-care is a way to show your future self that you care about them. It is a way to invest in your well-being and create a more positive and fulfilling life. The most important thing is to start somewhere. Even small acts of self-care can make a big difference. That’s one of the biggest lessons I learned during this day of rest.

A Day Of Rest: Self Love Edition fosters community among Black women

Connecting with my fellow sisters of color was also a highlight. Being able to just “be” with no code-switching and no restrictions was so refreshing. We spend most of our time in spaces that are palatable to folks who don’t look like us.

After the writing session, Valeah Kennedy shared, “I found the writing-turned-discussion – session to be most fulfilling. Sisters of all ages and backgrounds curled up under blankets and throws to reflect on and answer the question: What advice would you give your 8-year-old self about living a soft life?”

She went on to share, “As I listened to those women share snippets of their lives, I was struck by how much pressure we put on ourselves to be validated; the feeling of not doing or being enough or misunderstood; and how rooted that is in our childhood experiences. Pondering the question, I remember feeling happy, loved, and secure as an 8-year-old. A softness and joy comes when we feel loved, safe, and secure. I truly believe this is what we women are working to tap back into.”

When it came to the paint and sip, Erin Cunningham shared, “I’m not the best painter; however, being surrounded by the beautiful greenery and happy vibes of the other amazing women, I made my own Picasso that I cherish every day. With each brush stroke, an ounce of stress I didn’t know I was holding onto was released.”

For the finale, we gathered around a beautiful table for dinner and a panel. Chef Kiki hooked up some baked chicken, cajun pasta, and asparagus for us, which was delectable. As we indulged in the food, creative director and content creator Barbie Brignoni dropped some gems about balancing self-love and discipline.

When she said, “Flexible about your goals, comfortable with your methods,” I added it to our notes because we can be so tough on ourselves regarding how we see our lives playing out. “You want this because your future self already has it,” the NYC-based creative shared. She continued, “Discipline is the biggest sign of self-love.”

The founder of A Little Day of Rest, Bri Little, couldn’t have pictured a better turnout. She told us, “Imagine a luxurious home full of women where the entire space is built to cater to your needs, build you up, smother you in softness, and comfort you in love and acceptance. The “Day Of Rest”: Self Love” in NYC was built to be a home away from home, the home that allows you to show up as you are no matter what that might look like.”

She continued, “Being able to spend 8 hours with incredible women and take part in activities that bring about a sense of play such as a sound bath, florals, painting, yoga, a think tank session, a cooking class, massages and so much more is something all women deserve on a weekly basis. Women on a daily basis pour into everyone else, and dedicated spaces where they can pour into themselves is essential.” We could not agree more — especially when it comes to Black women.

You could feel the intention behind every detail in the agenda. Little told HelloBeautiful, “Flowing from activity to activity, the main theme from woman to woman was the need for more grace in their lives and daily joy and love towards themselves. Seeing these women walk away with a new sister, a new yoga buddy, and new memories of joy and self-love turned this 5 million dollar brownstone into OUR home, which in turn was lucky to have some of the best women bring it to life and turn a house into a home.”

