Nicki Minaj Demands Dismissal of $26,000 Lawsuit

Published on October 8, 2023

After being accused of damaging borrowed jewelry, Nicki Minaj is demanding that a $26,000 lawsuit against her be dismissed. Roseark Jewelry claimed that the rapper damaged and failed to return some of the borrowed jewels, therefore breaking the contractual agreement between the parties. In documents obtained by RadarOnline, Nicki Minaj and her stylist Brett Alan Nelson have denied all claims.

“Defendant denies, both generally and specifically, each and every allegation of the Complaint and deny that Plaintiff is entitled to any relief whatsoever,” read the documents. “Plaintiff’s damages, if any, were caused by the primary negligence and/or acquiescence in the acts and omissions alleged in the Complaint by Plaintiff and/or its agents or others acting on Plaintiff’s behalf, including because Plaintiff now seeks to both keep the Jewelry and obtain money for the value of the Jewelry.”

Nicki Minaj’s attorney, Jordan Siev, also made a statement about the matter, saying “We have not been presented with any evidence that any of the jewelry at issue was damaged by Nicki.” Check out photos of the damages here.

