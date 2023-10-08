Saweetie’s Iconic Nail Art Lands Her A Spot At The Grammy Museum

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Saweetie’s iconic nail art is now being recognized among the hip hop greats!

On Friday, October 6, the Icy Girl revealed that her signature claws will be recognized as part of the Grammy Museum’s “Hip Hop America: The Mixtape Exhibit” in honor of hip hop’s 50th anniversary.

According to the Grammy’s site, the exhibit will dive “deep into the multifaceted world of hip hop through expansive exhibits on hip hop music, dance, graffiti, fashion, business, activism, and history, providing visitors with an immersive experience that explores the profound impact and influence of hip hop culture.” The experience will also highlight hip hop’s origins, innovations, fashion, regional influence, and more.

Saweetie’s nail art, which has been the proud creation of celebrity nail artist Temeka Jackson, will be on display among other memorabilia and artifacts from hip hop greats such as LL Cool J, Tupac Shakur, Biggie, and more – and we love that for her!

To celebrate, the rapper took to Instagram to share a video of the display. In the video, she and Jackson proudly showed off the black, crystal-studded nails which were engulfed in a glass case. “We made it to the Grammy Museum, y’all… ,” the Tap In artist wrote as the video’s caption. “we did that @customtnails1 & thank you @recordingacademy for having us a part of Hip-Hop history IKDR !!!!!! ”

https://www.instagram.com/saweetie/?hl=en&img_index=1

The nail display also featured a plaque that described more of Saweetie’s signature nail style. “The use of bespoke jewelry, nail piercings, and bamboo hoops have long been a foundation of fashioning hip hop style,” it read. “But the creative collaboration of celebrity nail artist Temeka Jackson and Bay Area rapper Saweetie has taken nails to stunning new heights.”

Held in Downtown Los Angeles, the Grammy Museum’s “Hip Hop America: The Mixtape Exhibit” is open now and will run through September 4, 2024.

Saweetie’s Iconic Nail Art Lands Her A Spot At The Grammy Museum was originally published on hellobeautiful.com