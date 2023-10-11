The Southern Black Girls and Women Consortium (SBGWC) announced its collaboration with Grammy-award-winning megastar and humanitarian Megan Thee Stallion’s organization, The Pete and Thomas Foundation, on International Day of the Girl Child (Oct. 11) to spread joy worldwide through their #BlackGirlJoyChallenge.
With Nike’s support, the alliance will maintain the Southern Black Girls’ #BlackGirlJoyChallenge movement that inspires the youth and fosters mental health and wellness through joy.
“We are incredibly excited to collaborate with Megan Thee Stallion’s Pete and Thomas Foundation,” Malikah Berry Rogers, executive director of the Southern Black Girls, stated in a press release. “There’s a song that says, ‘I’m a movement by myself, but we’re a force when we’re together.’ That line is true with this special cycle of the #BlackGirlJoyChallenge because together, we are igniting a movement that celebrates mental health and wellness through the simple, yet powerful, act of spreading JOY.”
Southern Black Girls and Women Consortium Partner With Megan Thee Stallion’s Foundation For #BlackGirlJoyChallenge was originally published on newsone.com
