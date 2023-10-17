Cardi B Is The New Face Of Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS and Cardi B are coming in hot with the fashion news. The fashion designer took to her Instagram to announce that the femcee is the new face of her clothing line, and we aren’t mad at this collaboration!

Cardi B is the perfect brand ambassador for SKIMS. Her killer curves fill out the form-fitting threads, thus making the outfits look even more enticing to its customers. The “Jealousy” rapper posted a video of herself modeling loungewear from the brand with the caption, “Everybody’s wearing @skims, are you?” The mother of two looked cute and comfy in a SKIMS oatmeal-colored short set, including a crop tank top and high-waist fitted shorts.

She wore her wavy and long and donned a natural makeup beat. Most of Cardi’s followers were here for the collaboration, congratulating the star for securing the bag. “Cardi your marketing ability and versatility is insane…. like what can’t you do? You are literally the standard,” commented one follower. The Bronx native even did an unboxing video (posted on Kim Kardashian’s IG stories) where she demonstrates how “stretchy” the SKIMS material is.

Cardi B For SKIMS

Cardi was first spotted in the brand’s threads while dancing in a TikTok video to her latest song, “Bongos,” featuring Megan the Stallion. In the reel, the star worked a rib short set as she grooved to the sounds of her music.

Cardi’s collaboration introduces the brand’s latest drop: ribbed sets featuring tanks, bralettes, boy shorts, and more. SKIMS is known for its body positivity and size inclusivity mission and its neutral, effortless attire, including shapewear, underwear, sets, and everyday wear.

This new SKIMS Cotton collection launches this Thursday, October 19, at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET. Customers can join the waitlist for early access to shop.

