Hunger Relief Day at the NC State Fair Thursday!

It’s Hunger Relief Day at the North Carolina State Fair.
It is a great opportunity if you want to save some money and have cans sitting in your pantry.
Six canned goods will get you in for free.
In NC, about 12% of people experience hunger and 1 in 6 of those individuals is a child or teen under the age of 18.
Many agencies who help distribute are still reporting an approximate 60% increase in need over pre-pandemic levels.
For 30 years the state fair has partnered with the food bank for one of the largest food drives to help.
Last year more than 214,000 pounds were donated with Smithfield Foods donation and other financial contributions, that equals 303,425 meals.
So if you plan on going to the state fair today make sure you have 6 cans of food to help those in need.
