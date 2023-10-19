Listen Live
Find a Boo This Spooky Season at Boxcar Raleigh

Published on October 19, 2023

Source: R1 Digital / R1

Looking for love? Look no further than going to single’s night at Boxcar Bar and Arcade in downtown Raleigh.

Every Thursday at 8p until the end of 2023, Boxcar will be doing a single’s night to help you find the love of your life.

