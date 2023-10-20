Application Period Open For White House Internships

President Biden and Vice President Harris have committed to building an Administration that looks like America, believing that qualified people from every background and walk of life should have equal opportunity to serve our Nation. Apply Here
That commitment is reflected in each White House Internship Program class, and all who are interested and meet the established criteria are highly encouraged to apply.
Applicants will need to create an account the first time they access the portal, and will submit two letters of recommendation as part of the application.
Key Dates for the Summer 2024 Session
Applications will be reviewed by the White House Internship Program team on a rolling basis during the application window; completed applications will be reviewed as soon as they are received. Therefore, candidates are encouraged to submit their applications sooner rather than later in the application period. Apply Here
- The application portal will be open Monday, October 16th, 2023 and will close Friday, November 10th, 2023.
- The Summer 2024 program will be a 10-week program, beginning on Monday, June 10th and ending on Friday, August 16th.
Eligibility Requirements
The Summer 2024 session will be hosted in-person on the White House campus. Interns will not be able to participate in the program remotely. All interns will be required to attest to their vaccination status and must adhere to any White House COVID-19 protocols. Apply Here
Program participants must be U.S. citizens, at least 18 years or older before the first day of the program, and meet at least one of the three following criteria:
- Currently enrolled in an accredited undergraduate or graduate degree program at a college, community college, or university (two-to four-year institution)
- Graduated from an accredited undergraduate or graduate program at a college, community college, or university (two-to four-year institution) no more than two years prior to the first day of the internship program
- A veteran of the United States Armed Forces who possesses a high school diploma or its equivalent and has served on active duty, for any length of time, no more than two years prior to the first day of the program
Application Period Open For White House Internships was originally published on foxync.com
