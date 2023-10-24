Jay-Z Ends Debate On Whether You Should Choose $500K Or Dinner With Him

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The age-old would-you-rather debate of “$500,000 in cash or lunch with Jay-Z” has finally been settled by the Brooklyn legend himself.

Hov sat down with CBS News’ Gayle King and walked through his “The Book of HOV” exhibit at the Brooklyn Public Library. The rapper’s entire conversation with King will debut throughout the week, but in the clip aired Monday morning, Hov weighed in on the debate, and he’s picking the half a milli deposit.

“You’ve gotta take the money,” Jay-Z said, smiling. “What I’mma say?”

Jay acknowledges that a lot of wisdom people would hope to get out of the shared meal would actually be better heard in his discography spanning 20 years and nearly 20 projects. In 4:44 alone, he speaks on the importance of the last will and testaments, buying property, investing and legitimizing (allegedly) dirty money. After all, he has several albums named The Blueprint, providing guidance and structure to his life at those points in time.

King argues what many on social media say: that the insider information obtained from Jay would be a better investment because they’d eventually yield more than the $500,000 offer.

“You’ve got all that in the music for $10.99. I wouldn’t tell you to cut a bad deal. Like, take the $500,000, go buy some albums, and listen to the albums,” he said. “It’s all there. Everything that I said was going to happen, happened. Everything that I said I wanted to do, I’ve done, and there’s the blueprint. The blueprint — literally — to me and my life and my journey is there already.”

Expect Jay-Z’s full interview with King to air in several parts later this week.

