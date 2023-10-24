Over 30 People With Alleged Ties To BMF Arrested For Drug Trafficking

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Even though Big Meech is behind bars, the law thinks the Black Mafia Family is still very much active. Over 30 individuals with ties to the organization have been been arrested for alleged drug trafficking.

News One is reporting that nearly three dozen people have been booked on various charges in Missouri. This is a result of a four-year investigation conducted by a federal task force. According to press release by the Department Of Justice “the arrests by the U.S. Marshals, federal agents and local police follow a series of grand jury indictments.” The document would add “thirty-four people have been charged in connection with the investigation, most in the past few weeks. During the arrests and associated court-approved searches, officers and agents recovered a large quantity of fentanyl, pounds of methamphetamine, firearms and cash.”

On Thursday, October 19 detention hearings were held and prosecutors described the arrestees as BMF members or associates. “These indictments and arrests targeted an organization that did not just limit their crimes to drug trafficking,” said U.S. Attorney Sayler A. Fleming. “Others have been accused of laundering money for the organization or taking advantage of the coronavirus pandemic to fraudulently obtain thousands of dollars in loans that were intended for struggling businesses and employees.”

Those indicted include Robert “Honest” Sims, Chad E. “JBo” Brown, Jeremy “Welo” Steele, Tiffany J. “Tiff BMF” Nelson, Carl Von Garrett, Samir Simpson-Bey and Robert L. Lewis. The DOJ says Chad Brown discussed his criminal dealings on various social media platforms.

BMF was co-founded by Terry “Southwest T” Flenory and Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory. The two brothers would be sentenced to several years in federal prison for orchestrating a national cocaine distribution network. Southwest T was released on May 5, 2020. Big Meech remains incarcerated. Their story would be the basis to the popular STARZ series BMF.

The aforementioned arrested parties are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

