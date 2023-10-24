Reality Star Brittish Williams Taped ‘Basketball Wives’ While Out On Bond

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Former Basketball Wives star Brittish Williams will soon trade her designer clothes and accessories for a prison uniform. She has been found guilty after an investigation by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), the Social Security Administration, the FBI, and the United States Attorney’s Office. The State of Missouri sentenced Williams to four years in prison on October 24.

But how did Brittish Williams go from reality television to a four-year sentence?

Williams starred as a leading cast member on Seasons 3 and 10 of Basketball Wives. She was known to hate stale greetings and found herself fighting with some cast members.

While on the show, she was also engaged to former international basketball star Lorenzo Gordon. The two have one daughter together. Williams accused Lorenzo of infidelity and later discussed it alongside other relationship issues on Marriage Boot Camp.

Nothing seemed to improve their bond ultimately. The two never married, and Williams moved on to other priorities. And according to recent court documents, fraud and falsifying information, while on camera, topped the list of the most pressing.

Brittish Williams conducts a COVID fraud scheme and more.

In May 2023, the reality show maven pleaded guilty to 15 felonies. The charges included five counts of misuse of a Social Security number, four counts of bank fraud, three counts of wire fraud, and three counts of making false statements to the IRS.

Before May, the radio personality was indicted in 2021 for COVID schemes. More specifically, Williams submitted nine applications for Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL), received funds from four Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, used fake Social Security numbers to open bank accounts, credit card accounts, and committing bank fraud.

(According to the St. Louis Dispatch, Williams filmed a new season of “Basketball Wives” while on GPS monitoring. Her legal issues were never mentioned).

The total amount of Williams’ dishonest acts, spanning about a decade, was $564,000. According to PEOPLE, in addition to the four-year prison sentence, the mother of one will be on supervised release for five years after her release from prison.

One of the special agents investigating the soon to be 34-year-old summed up the case, “Brittish Williams was getting paid to portray her celebrity lifestyle on ‘Basketball Wives’ when, in fact, she was a typical fraudster. After today’s sentencing, her reality is now a life of a felon.”

Brittish Williams posts sweet message to her daughter following her sentencing.

Williams hasn’t made any public statements following the sentencing. But, on the morning after her sentencing, she changed her Instagram profile picture and posted a cute snap of her and her daughter. Her adorable daughter Dash is adorable in the photo. “Forever me and you,” Brittish writes.

Reality Star Brittish Williams Taped ‘Basketball Wives’ While Out On Bond was originally published on hellobeautiful.com