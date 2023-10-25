‘TIME100’ Next Honoree Tems Is A Dream In A $8,000 Ivory Couture Gown

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Tems has us gagging after seeing her grace the TIME100 Next Gala red carpet in a beautiful princess-style ivory gown. The Nigerian-born music superstar wore the stunning outfit to attend the third annual event honoring TIME’s list of 100 rising stars who define the next generation of leadership in business, entertainment, sports, politics, and more.

Wearing a floor-length, corseted bodice, and exaggerated skirted gown, Tems was one of many celebrity favorites spotted on October 24. Other A-listers donning fabulous threads that night include Abbott Elementary actor Tyler James Williams, Good Morning America host and Oprah bestie, Gayle King, and football star Jalen Hurts.

The Grammy winner complimented her $8,000 Danielle Frankel gown with a simple top ponytail displaying her natural tresses. And, her makeup complimented her hair’s simplicity with bold blush, cat-eyed liner, and a deep red lip.

The look gives subtle glam and reminds Tems fans of another white shade stunner from earlier this year. Fashion lovers are still talking about Tems’ white couture molded gown worn at the 2023 Oscars.

Tems is named as one of TIME100 Next, Mary J. Blige shares why.

Tems’ unapologetic style – in fashion, entertainment, and music – makes her a force to be reckoned with. As one of the newest ON TIME100 Next, she joins innovators such as Angel Reese, Pinky Cole, Ice Spice, and Tyler James Williams.

Like the TIME100 most influential people, the Next list features members who have made a lasting impact. Hip Hop legend Mary J. Blige, a 2022 TIME100 honoree, wrote a passage to commemorate Tems’ selection.

Comparing the up-and-coming star to Nina Simone, Queen Mary said:

“Tems is in a class all by herself because no other artist sounds like her. That voice is so unique and original, so much so that it reminds me of the first time I heard Nina Simone. They both sing with emotion and conviction, making you feel every word they sing. When Tems and I finally had a chance to meet last year at the Grammy Awards, we just exploded on each other, giving each other so much love. I know she will make it far because she’s a talented writer, singer, and producer—my only hope for her is that she becomes one of the biggest artists of her time.”

RELATED

‘TIME100’ Next Honoree Tems Is A Dream In A $8,000 Ivory Couture Gown was originally published on hellobeautiful.com