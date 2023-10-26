Listen Live
CoCo Jones Talks New Music, Winning BET Award, and Emoji Etiquette

| 10.26.23
R1 Raleigh - Coco Jones In-Studio

Source: Paige Boyd / R1 Digital

We got the chance to speak to the lovely CoCo Jones before she performed at The Lincoln Theater in Raleigh while on her tour!

Check out the full interview!

