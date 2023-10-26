Listen Live
Local

CLAYTON: Walmart Employee Accused Of Recording Women in Dressing Rooms

Published on October 26, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Shopping Venues around Los Angeles - 18 August 2020

Source: Penske Media / Getty

A Walmart employee in Clayton was arrested for allegedly being a peeping tom.

WRAL reports that Dillon Soles was arrested by Clayton Police in response to a Sept. 30 incident at the Walmart at 805 Town Centre Blvd. He was charged with felony secret peeping.

According to police, Soles allegedly went inside adjacent dressing rooms to secretly record women changing clothes with his cell phone.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

On Sept. 30, a customer busted Soles as he was recording the customer’s wife as she tried on clothes. Soles ran out of the store through the back.

Soles was arrested at his home and given a $5,000 secured bond. He was also fired from the Walmart location. It is believed that Soles may have been involved in similar incidents in the past.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with info can contact Clayton Police at 919-553-4611 or the anonymous tip line at 919-553-1555.

CLAYTON: Walmart Employee Accused Of Recording Women in Dressing Rooms  was originally published on foxync.com

More from K97.5
Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2023

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close