Ciara was spotted on Instagram over the weekend as she participated in the “Water” challenge. Of course, she looked as beautiful as ever while bumping around to the trending song.
Taking to the platform, the songstress showed off her baby bump while hitting some sleek dance moves to Tyla’s single, “Water” which has the internet in a frenzy right now. Rocking a white undershirt, a plaid skirt, and a pair of furry boots, the soon to be mother of four didn’t miss a beat and hit the choreography for the viral challenge perfectly.
“Up here tryin to move like Tyla with this bump… somebody come get my phone ” she captioned the video. Check it out below.
Ciara Does The Viral ‘Water’ Challenge On Instagram was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
-
Trey Songz Sued For Sexual Assault By Two Women, X Users Ask Why Is He Not In Jail?
-
Reality Star Brittish Williams Taped ‘Basketball Wives’ While Out On Bond
-
Dreamville Announces Dates For 2024 Festival in Raleigh
-
Blueface Unloads On Mom Karlissa Saffold Harvey After Proposing To Jaidyn Alexis
-
You Care: Jeezy Breaks His Silence Following Divorce From Jeannie Mai
-
Is Halle Bailey’s Casual Look Giving Baby Bump?
-
Funny Marco Addresses G Herbo and Southside Breaking his $30K Watch
-
Durham County DSS Hosts A Second Job Fair For Critical Positions