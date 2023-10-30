Town Of Zebulon Announces Candy Cane Lane Festival And Tree Lighting

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The Town of Zebulon announced its Candy Cane Lane Festival and Tree Lighting Ceremony scheduled for November 18 from 4-8 PM in Downtown Zebulon. This annual event has been a staple of the Zebulon community, with the tree lighting occurring in the community for decades, and drawing thousands of attendees to the Town in 2022 alone. This year’s celebration will feature:

Live music headlined by The Ginger Thompson Band.

The annual tree lighting ceremony.

Visits with Santa Claus.

Music and performances from local artists, including school bands, dance troupes, and choirs.

Princess Sing-Alongs.

Arts, crafts and games, including facepainting and letters to Santa.

Local food, drink, and craft vendors.

“Zebulon is excited to welcome neighbors across the region into our community for this incredible celebration,” said Town of Zebulon Mayor Glenn York. “Candy Cane Lane blends old and new traditions together while showcasing some of the best parts of our Town. Whether it’s shops and restaurants opening their doors to everyone, residents using their talents to entertain and engage attendees, or our team of staff and volunteers who make it all possible, our entire community comes together for this event and that’s what makes it so special. We invite you to join us on November 18 and immerse yourself in the holiday spirit in Downtown Zebulon.”

Candy Cane Lane is free to the public to attend and everyone inside and outside of Zebulon is encouraged to join in the festivities.

This celebration is part of Zebulon’s robust winter calendar in 2023. In addition to Candy Cane Lane, the Town will be hosting their Veterans Day Ceremony on November 8, Deck the Hall-Z on December 8, the annual toy drive, and a variety of holiday events and activities throughout the season.

