Check Out Holiday Activities In Fuquay-Varina

Enjoy these holiday events and activities in Fuquay-Varina.

Town Tree Lighting

Celebrate the joy of the holiday season at the annual Town Tree Lighting on November 30! Join us in the Fuquay Business District at 6 pm for performances by local choral groups, an Artist Village, sleigh rides, pictures with Santa, s’mores, and of course…the lighting of the tree! Santa will be located at the Fuquay Mineral Spring Park.

Sleigh rides are hosted by the Fuquay-Varina Downtown Association. Stay tuned for ticket information.

Letters to Santa – Special Delivery!

Youngsters are invited to drop off their letters to Santa at Santa’s Mailbox located in the gazebo at the Fuquay Mineral Spring Park from December 1 through December 15.

Lights at Fuquay Mineral Spring Park

The Fuquay Mineral Spring Park will be decorated with lights beginning the first week in December and residents are invited to venture down to the park located at 104 Spring Street to see the majestic holiday lights which will be open nightly for self-guided tours until 10 pm. Lights will be up through early January.

Christmas Parade

The Fuquay-Varina Chamber will host the annual Christmas Parade on Sunday, December 3 at 4 pm in Downtown Fuquay. Find more information here: Christmas Parade 2023.

Gingerbread House Contest

The Fuquay-Varina Junior Women’s Club, in partnership with the Fuquay-Varina Arts Center, is proud to host the 5th annual Gingerbread House Competition and Fundraiser. Houses will be on display December 1 – 16 at the Fuquay-Varina Arts Center in the Gallery. Learn more at www.fuquayjuniors.org.

Shop with the FVPD/Christmas Wishes Program

The Fuquay-Varina Police Department is currently raising funds for the annual Shop with FVPD/Christmas Wishes Program. Each year, there are children in Fuquay-Varina who would not have Christmas clothes and toys without this program. Please drop off donations (cash or Walmart gift cards) at the Police Department (401 Old Honeycutt Rd) by December 4. Every dollar is spent on the children.

Toys for Tots

We need your help to bring the joy of Christmas and send a message of hope to less fortunate children at Christmas. Drop off a new, unopened toy at one of the following locations between November 1 – November 26:

Fuquay-Varina Fire Department (301 S Fuquay Avenue)

John W. Byrne Municipal Building (134 N Main Street)

Fuquay-Varina Public Service Center (1415 Holland Road)

Fuquay-Varina Community Center (820 S Main Street)

Fuquay-Varina Arts Center (123 E Vance Street)

Culver’s of Fuquay-Varina (1860 Cinema Drive)

View the Toys for Tots flyer (PDF).

Holiday Food Drive

This holiday season, please help the Fuquay-Varina Fire Department stock the shelves at the Fuquay-Varina Emergency Food Pantry. Your unexpired, nonperishable food donations can be dropped off at the following locations between November 1 and December 11:

Fuquay-Varina Fire Department (301 S Fuquay Avenue)

John W. Byrne Municipal Building (134 N Main Street)

View the Food Drive flyer (PDF).

Fuquay-Varina Arts Center

The Fuquay-Varina Arts Center has a full holiday line-up of holiday performances including Christmas with the Embers, the Fuquay-Varina Chorale, Big Band Christmas, and the Hall Sisters Holiday Show.

The Embers Holiday Show: November 22

Holiday Harmony with the Fuquay-Varina Chorale: December 1 and 2

The Nutcracker: December 8 and 9

The Hall Sisters Holiday Show: December 15

Big Band Christmas: December 16

Purchase tickets at the Box Office.

