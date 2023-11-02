CHCCS Launches New Afterschool/Evening Bus Service For Students

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

CHCCS wants to make it easier on students and their families to join sports, clubs, arts and activities. Transportation home should no longer be a barrier. Starting this week CHCCS is now operating afterschool/evening bus transportation from every middle and high school into Chapel Hill and Carrboro neighborhoods, offered to students who participate in afternoon and early-evening activities (sports, clubs, theatre, etc.).

All routes will run Monday through Thursday. Buses (one bus per school) will leave each middle school promptly at 5:35 p.m. and each high school at 6:35 p.m.

Middle Schools (service offered M-Th, except when there is no school for students):

Bus departs Culbreth Middle School 5:35 p.m. (loading at 5:30)

Brandywine Rd. & Princeton Dr.

Bayberry Dr. & Rhododendron Ct.

Greenwood Rd. & Old Mill Rd.

Circle Park Pl. & Sprunt St.

Final stop: Bus arrives at Carrboro HS 6:24 p.m. (approx.)

Bus departs McDougle Middle School 5:35 p.m. (loading at 5:30)

Morris Grove Elementary (215 Eubanks Rd.)

Meadow Ln. & Rollingwood Rd.

Southern Dr. & Terrace View Dr.

Stonegate Dr. & Woodgate Dr.

Final stop: Bus arrives at Carrboro HS 6:18 p.m. (approx.)

Bus departs Phillips Middle School 5:35 p.m. (loading at 5:30)

S. Estes Dr. at Ridgefield Apts.

Ephesus Elementary (1495 Ephesus Church Rd.)

Jackie Robinson St. & Legion Rd.

Booker Creek Rd. & Foxwood Dr.

Perry Creek Dr. & Chippoaks Dr.

Final stop: Bus arrives at East Chapel Hill HS 5:56 p.m. (approx.)

Bus departs Smith Middle School 5:35 p.m. (loading at 5:30)

Commons Way Dr. & Lake Hogan Farm Rd.

Dogwood Dr. & Westwood Dr.

Hargraves Community Center (216 N. Roberson St.)

Eubanks Rd. & Myrica St.

Whitfield Rd. & Oakstone Dr.

Final stop: Bus arrives at Chapel Hill HS 6:30 p.m. (approx.)

High Schools (service offered M-Th, except when there is no school for students):

Bus departs Carrboro High School 6:35 p.m. (loading at 6:30)

Hargraves Community Center (216 N. Roberson St.)

Legion Rd. at Greenfield Place Apts. (200 Formosa Ln.)

MLK Blvd. & Banks Dr.

Final stop: Chapel Hill HS (9217 Seawell School Rd.) 7:25 p.m. (approx.)

Bus departs Chapel Hill High School 6:35 p.m. (loading at 6:30)

Carrboro Plaza Park & Ride (Old Fayetteville Rd.)

Jones Ferry Rd. at Ashbrooke Apts. (601 Jones Ferry Rd.)

Lincoln Center (750 S. Merritt Mill Rd.)

Final stop: Carraway Village Park & Ride (Eubanks Rd.) 7:25 p.m. (approx.)

Bus departs East Chapel Hill High School 6:35 p.m. (loading at 6:30)

Legion Rd. at Greenfield Place Apts. (200 Formosa Ln.)

Willow Dr. & Connor Dr.

Glenwood Elementary (2 Prestwick Rd.)

Final stop: Lincoln Center (750 S. Merritt Mill Rd.) 7:25 p.m. (approx.)

Additional information:

Students must have a bus pass to board the afterschool bus, which they can obtain at school.

Students should be prepared to walk or have a ride from these stops.

Students and their guardians should communicate regarding the stop nearest to their residence.

These stops do NOT follow the “distance from home” limitations of the regular daily stops. They have been extended beyond what students might be accustomed to.

Please note that routes are subject to adjustments depending on ridership numbers.

