The Town of Morrisville’s Green Day event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 4, from 8 a.m. until noon, at Church Street Park (5800 Cricket Pitch Way). Drive-thru stations will be available for:
- Paper Shredding
- Textiles (not re-usable)
- F.O.G. (fat, oil, and grease) Collection
- E-Recycling
- Medication Take-Back
- Batteries and CFL bulbs
- Hub Zone Technology Initiative
- Gently used furniture, clothes and shoes
The Town’s Public Works Department will be hosting a “Fill the Truck” food drive as part of Green Day. Bring non-perishable food items to be donated to Goodwill Industries of Eastern North Carolina. White goods such as refrigerators, stoves, and washers/dryers will NOT be accepted at this event. Please plan to utilize the Town’s White Goods pick up on December 7. Learn more at morrisvillenc.gov/greenday.
Morrisville Green Day Event Set For Nov. 4 was originally published on foxync.com
-
Reality Star Brittish Williams Taped ‘Basketball Wives’ While Out On Bond
-
Dreamville Announces Dates For 2024 Festival in Raleigh
-
Blueface Unloads On Mom Karlissa Saffold Harvey After Proposing To Jaidyn Alexis
-
You Care: Jeezy Breaks His Silence Following Divorce From Jeannie Mai
-
The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes 2023
-
Durham County DSS Hosts A Second Job Fair For Critical Positions
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
K975 Takes Over "Ultimate Chicken Wednesday" For NCCU's Homecoming Week