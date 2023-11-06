New Wifi Benches Coming To Dorothea Dix Park

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Google is giving the City of Raleigh $100,000 to create and install benches with WiFi to bring connectivity to Dorothea Dix Park.

The Dix Park Conservancy announced the grant on Wednesday.

“The WiFi benches will allow visitors to more fully engage with the park’s many attractions, learn about its history and discover how to be part of our future development,” says Janet Cowell, CEO of Dix Park Conservancy.

Six benches – WiFi hot spots – will be installed near existing park amenities, including the Dix Park Dog Park and Oak and Magnolia rooms. The project is expected to roll out through the early months of 2024.

The placement of WiFi benches throughout the park will allow guests to connect to the internet for free, without using mobile data, for directions, information about the park and to check messages or simply search for their next move. The park will have access to data on how many people connect and for how long, to help plan for additional hot spots, the conservancy said.

“We believe that access to technology should be universal and that public spaces like Dix Park should be inclusive and welcoming to all,” said Lilyn Hester, head of external affairs – Southeast, Google.