A group of NC State students were charged $23,000 in move-out fees for having a beer pong table. Now, the landlord is being investigated by the NC Real Estate Commission and the Attorney General’s Office.

A joint investigation by WRAL News and WCNC Charlotte exposed Evagelia (Lisa) Eustathiou‘s history of keeping college students’ security deposits and then charging them thousands of dollars in additional move-out fees.

Eustathiou has since sent a revised bill to her former renters. The “Revised Security Deposit Report” cut down the charges from $23,002.71 to $4,796.67. Eustathiou adjusted the cleaning fee and removed all charges for the table.

However, she added additional charges to the bill, claiming that the renters refused to show the apartment to future tenants. As a result, Eustathiou was allegedly forced to hire a real estate agent “to defuse your intimidation towards me.”

Through her attorney, Eustathiou says that she now “has no present intention of going after student tenants for amounts in excess of the security/damage deposit.”

That said, her attorney Harry G. Gordon said that the tenants were not entitled to a return on their deposit, citing violations on grass cutting and trash pickup among other violations.

Her former renters have filed former complaints to the NC Real Estate Commission, who are “appalled” by the reporting. NCREC are encouraging the roommates, their families and other former renters to file complaints to help with their investigation.

NC Landlord Under Fire For Charging Renters Thousands in Move-Out Fees was originally published on foxync.com