You Still Have Time To Register For The Durham Holiday Parade

Parade Participants Registration

Registration to participate in the parade is now open and will close on Friday, November 10.

All applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis. If your application is accepted, you will be billed and have 3 business days to pay.

If you enroll after Friday, November 10 you will be placed on the waiting list and staff will review your application and notify you upon acceptance as space allows.

Instructions to apply:

1. Enroll online. Visit ActiveNet and click “+Waiting List” to register for any of the following parade units:

Walking Group

Walking and Vehicle*

Vehicle Group*

Motorcycle Group*

Horse

Marching Band

City Department

*Limit 10 vehicles per organization

2. If you don’t already have an account, you will need to create one.

3. Answer all questions and submit your enrollment.

4. Keep a receipt of your records.