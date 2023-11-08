‘Vogue’ Announced Its 2024 Met Gala Theme And Its Nothing To Sleep On

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The theme of the next Met Gala is here, and it already has our fashion wheels turning.

The 2024 Met Gala theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” According to the legacy fashion publication, the theme’s exhibit will include approximately 250 items drawn from the Costume Institute’s permanent collection—some rarely seen in public before—and will be presented in a new, dynamic way. The theme can be interpreted as historic, vintage, and cultural.

The Met Gala 2024 Theme Aims To Awaken Fashion

Vogue shared an Instagram post previewing the new theme and collection.

Per their caption, “From a 17th century English Elizabethan-era bodice and Christian Dior’s famous Junon and Venus ballgowns, to 21st-century acquisitions by designers including Phillip Lim, Stella McCartney, and Conner Ives, the core exhibit will span 400 years of history.”

The announcement has kicked fashion lovers, stylists, insiders, and aficionados into high gear. The new theme’s announcement marks the 6-month countdown until the next glamour-filled event.

The Met Gala’s Celebrity Red Carpet Arrivals Are Like No Other

Since 1948, the Met Gala has served as an annual fundraising soiree to benefit the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City. Hosted by Vogue, the event is the hottest ticket of each year, with a varying theme from season to season.

American Vogue Editor-In-Chief Anna Wintour handpicks attendees – and invitees include a curated list of international celebrities, politicians, and influencers. In the past, we’ve seen newcomers such as Ice Spice and Billy Porter, cultural influencers such as Kim Kardashian, Janelle Monae, and Serena Williams, fashion icons like Iman, Naomi Campbell, and Solange, and music and entertainment royalty such as Beyonce, Yung Miami, and Sean “Diddy” Combs slaying the event.

The guest list is as exciting as the attire each year.

Cardi B is a Met Gala maven that gets it right each and every time. Cardi pushes the envelope with her Gala style playing with whimsy and avant-garde. We love her 2023 “Karl Lagerfeld” look.

Rihanna’s 2015 gold fur gown and ornate headpiece is another mainstay in Met Gala fashion history. The Fenty boss babe is known to step on necks every time she attends.

When it comes to couples, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade always understand the assignment. Playing on each other’s style, Gabby often shows off her figure and innate sophistication while Dwyane’s style is often cool and collected.

With decades of historic outfits, daring choices, and over-the-top ensembles, there is plenty of fabulous fashion inspiration to pull from. Fashionistas know there is no room for error when it comes to the Met Gala.

And no matter the theme, the dress code of fashion’s biggest night is always about the drama, and we can’t wait. Those that get it, get it. And those that don’t often fall flat.

We can’t wait to see celebrity slays and interpretations next May. Check back for HelloBeautiful’s coverage of the glamorous night.

