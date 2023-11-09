Attorney Brian Ricci Talks Accident Claims, Upcoming Turkey Drive… and The Eagles

Injury attorney Brian Ricci of Ricci Law Firm talks accident/injury claims with K975’s Brian Dawson. Trust us, when it comes to questions on workers compensation, injury claims and more, Ricci is an expert. “The Two Brians” (as we affectionately call them) also speak on their upcoming turkey drive… and Ricci gets to gloat on the Philadelphia Eagles beating Dawson’s beloved Cowboys.
For more information, check out Ricci Law Firm at www.gotbrian.com or by calling 252-777-7777.
