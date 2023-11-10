Jafaican Chet Hanks Thwarts Alleged Burglary, Exchanges Blows With Home Invader

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Shabba Hanks, oops, we mean Chet Hanks, allegedly put hands on a man trying to break into his home and relieve him of some prized possessions.

TMZ exclusively reports that the notorious Jafaican and son of Tom Hanks went “toe-to-toe” with a burglar, thwarting a robbery attempt on his home.

A law enforcement sources tell us … before authorities arrived early Monday morning, Tom Hanks’ son punched the 42-year-old suspect after finding him attempting to break in around 3:00 AM. When L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies got on scene they tried to slap cuffs on the man, but he kept fighting.

The celebrity gossip site also reports one of the officers responding to the attempted burglary was severely injured, suffering a broken leg when the robber fell backward onto one of the deputies’ legs, breaking it as they attempted to subdue by putting him in cuffs.

What an unfortunate break.

Both Chet Hanks and the robber were taken to a nearby hospital, where they were both examined. The suspect was booked after he was medically cleared, while Hanks walked away from the incident unscathed.

TMZ reports the case will be sent to the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office for filing considerations.

Chet Hanks History of Mess

The last time we saw or heard from Hanks was on an episode of the now-canceled show Ziwe, where he was grilled on his use of Patois and asked if he wanted to apologize to the Patois community.

“Nah. I don’t feel like I’ve truly done anything offensive, so I don’t,” he told Ziwe.

Back in March 2021, Chet Hanks was accused of domestic violence by his ex, Kiana Parker. He eventually filed a lawsuit against Parker, claiming she stole his property and racked up thousands of dollars worth of debt on his credit card.

