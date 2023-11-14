Lady London Talks New Project, Graduating, Working With Ciara, & More!

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Lady London is more than hype and she’s proving it everyday. We chopped it up with the rising star about her new project S.O.U.L. We talked to her about everything from her 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards cypher, going viral and more!

The New York rapper has strong roots in New Jersey and D.C. and Cali! The talented mc graduated from Howard University with a Bachelors of Science and Masters of Science from the University of Southern California. With as much pride as she takes in her academic achievements London admits that the path seemed to be already paved for her by her family long before she had a choice.

“My whole life I’ve been told I was gonna be a doctor…Im not sure if its something I ever really wanted to do”…- Lady London

London admits that because she was such a handful outside of school, it was very important for her to make her family proud on paper. “I tried to be a pleasing person to my mother and my grandmother because I got in so much trouble on the side.”London shared that shortly after handing her mother her degrees and walking across the stage, she soon deviated from the plan of being a NFL physician as her love for writing and music grew. Regardless of her path Lady London is right where she is supposed to be!

Her collaboration on “Da Girls” with Ciara and Lola Brooke solidified her place in mainstream music but London admitted to us that behind the scenes she was nervous that her verse wasn’t quite a fit for the song, that is until Cici’s husband Russell Wilson called her himself to show love and stamp her spiritual bars!

“Russell was like you quoted Romans 12:12, he loved the verse and said we couldn’t stop playing it!”

Whether in the booth or in the books Lady London brings something refreshing to the culture. She doesn’t shy away from the fact that she’s smart, educated, and bossy. Her debut album S.O.U.L. showcases her true talent and versatility. Her single “Yea Yea” pays tribute to New Orleans and the music video even pays tribute to the beloved Aaliyah.

