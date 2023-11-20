Wake County Leaders Mourn Sudden Loss of Commissioner Dr. James West

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Wake County leaders are mourning the sudden passing of Commissioner Dr. James West on Friday night (Nov. 17).

The news was confirmed by the Wake Co. Government’s social media on Monday, saying, “His commitment to public service and dedication to our community have left an indelible mark on Wake County.”

As reported by WRAL, Dr. West was appointed to the Board of Commissioners in 2010 and was re-elected three times. His current term was expected to run through 2024.

Shinica Thomas, the chair of Wake’s Board of Commissioners, says that Dr. West made a huge impact on the community.

“I cried; I still get teary-eyed about it,” Thomas said. “Dr. West is such an impactful person in this community and on this board.”

She adds, “He’s been a great mentor to me for the three years that I’ve been on the board and it’s what I’ve heard from all commissioners who came before me.”

Prior to becoming Commissioner, West spent 11 years on Raleigh City Council, from 2003 until 2010. He served the last seven years on council as Mayor Pro-Tem.

Dr. West is survived by his wife, son, and daughter. No services have been confirmed as of press time.

