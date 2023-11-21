For The Culinary Challenged: Restaurants In The Triangle Open On Thanksgiving Day

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and it’s usually the time where there is a lot of family, a lot of laughs, and a LOT of food.
However, for whatever reason, one may not be cooking a traditional feast. Maybe they’re spending the holiday solo. Maybe they don’t know how to cook a huge feast. And then there’s the holiday renegade (like the writer of this article) that just doesn’t feel like cooking!
If you are in any of the categories mentioned (or can’t make it to the big family feast for whatever reason), no worries! There are plenty of restaurants that will be open around the Triangle for Turkey Day. Here’s a list of some of the restaurants that will be open, according to WRAL News.
- Brio Italian Grill Raleigh: Open on Thanksgiving Day and reservations can be made on their website, while available. Located at Crabtree Valley Mall, 4325 Glenwood Ave, STE 5000, Raleigh, North Carolina 27612.
- The Capital Grille: Open on Thanksgiving Day and reservations can be made on their website, while available. Offering a holiday menu for $50 for adults and $20 for children.
- Counting House in Durham: Open on Thanksgiving Day and reservations can be made on their website, while available. Offering a holiday menu running $55 to $65. See the details on their website.
- Crossroads Restaurant at The Carolina Inn in Chapel Hill: Open on Thanksgiving Day and reservations can be made on their website, while available. Offering a holiday menu for $129 per person.
- Fleming’s Steakhouse in Raleigh: Open on Thanksgiving Day starting at 11 am and reservations can be made on their website, while available. Serving a 3-Course meal featuring Herb-Roasted Turkey, Filet Mignon or Prime Bone-In Ribeye.
- Golden Corral: Open on Thanksgiving Day and serving a special holiday buffet. Most Triangle locations are open 11-6, but some have different hours. See their website for the hours for your location.
- Kababish in Cary: Open on Thanksgiving Day until 7 pm according to the restaurant.
- Lucky 32 in Cary: Open on Thanksgiving Day and serving their regular menu plus some traditional favorites. See their website for reservations.
- Metro Diner in Raleigh: Open on Thanksgiving Day from 8 am to 2:30 pm. The Fayetteville location is also open on Thanksgiving Day until 2:30 pm according to their website.
For a complete listing, CLICK HERE!
For The Culinary Challenged: Restaurants In The Triangle Open On Thanksgiving Day was originally published on foxync.com
-
Ciara’s 10K for the Holidays
-
Charlamagne Tha God Says Drake Had An “On Sight” Order On His Head
-
Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Split After Year-Long Courtship... And Social Media Is Not Surprised
-
Tisha Campbell-Martin Responds To Duane and Will Smith Gay Rumors
-
Cassie Settles Rape/Abuse Lawsuit With Sean "Diddy" Combs
-
Cassie Accuses Sean Combs of Rape and Years of Abuse in Lawsuit
-
U Mad?: Bill Burr’s Wife Flipped Donald Trump The Double Bird, X Salutes The Legend
-
Kel Mitchell Breaks Silence After “Genuinely Frightening” Hospitalization After Medical Episode