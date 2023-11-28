Tina Knowles Calls Out Critics And Defends Beyonce In Instagram Post And We Are Here For It

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The world learned two things about Ms. Tina Knowles on November 28. One is that she had time on this day. And two, she does not play about her daughter, Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter.

Tina Knowles Sends A Message, Calls Haters Jealous And Sad

Fed up with negative commentary, Tina took to Instagram with a nearly 400-word caption and reel repost in defense of Queen Bey. The reel was a video compilation of media moments and family captures of Beyonce with the words “Brown skin girl” and “Beyonce is a Brown Skin Girl” across the moving images. While the multihyphenate star appears in ponytails, braids, wavy tresses, and more, her melanin girl favorite “Brown Skin Girl” plays in the background.

Added to the reel was a caption directly responding to verbal attacks and backlash. Tina stated, “She does a film, called the renaissance, where the whole theme is silver with silver hair, a silver carpet, and suggested silver attire and you bozos decide that she’s trying to be a white woman and is bleaching her skin? .. How sad is it that some of her own people continue the stupid narrative with hate and jealousy.”

Toward the end of the caption, Beyonce’s mother added, “Jealousy and racism , sexism , double standards, you perpetuate those things. Instead of celebrating a sister or just ignoring if you don’t like her. , I am sick of you losers. I know that she is going to be pissed at me for doing this, but I am fed up!”

Tina’s record-setting post comes in response to controversy surrounding pictures of Beyonce at the premiere of her Renaissance concert tour film. Appearing as the Queen of Renaissance, Beyonce rocked a platinum wig, soft glam make-up, and a silver Donatella Versace gown. Beyonce didn’t walk the carpet, but her pictures spread immediately after the premiere.

Critics called her skin bleached and alleged that she was aiming to look like a White woman. Some even described the pictures as “whitewashing.”

But members of the BeyHive – who assembled like The Avengers – were not having the negativity. And neither are we.

One of a Black woman’s superpowers is her ability to change her hair, makeup, and style whenever and however she sees fit. We don’t dress for occasions, we are the occasion. And when it comes to a theme, we’re going to understand the assignment and slay. This is especially true when we are, like in Beyonce’s case, the assignment giver.

We applaud Tina for calling out naysayers – and we are glad she had time today. But then again, we shouldn’t be surprised.

Beyonce told us her mother doesn’t play. As she says in the “Savage Remix” with Megan Thee Stallion states, “I’m a boss, I’m a leader, I pull up in my two-seater. And my mama was a savage, ni**a, got this sh*t from Tina.”

In case you missed the post, see the full caption and video.

