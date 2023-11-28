K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Scott Fowler has covered the Charlotte sports scene, for nearly thirty years, at the Charlotte Observer, so he knows what it’s like to report on a coach getting fired, and an organization having to go through the rebuild. Especially since David Tepper became the owner of the Panthers, and brought Charlotte FC to town, as Tepper, has now fired 5 coaches between the two franchises, after firing Frank Reich on Monday. With such dysfunction, Fowler wrote a column on Monday, stating the obvious, saying nothing would change until Reich fired himself.

Earlier today, Tepper met with the local media, for roughly 14 minutes, but failed to allow Fowler to ask him a question, while other members of the media, some as established, some not so much, were able to get their questions in. That didn’t sit well with the longtime sports reporter.

After being shut out by Tepper earlier today at his press conference, Fowler joined the Wes & Walker Show, to talk about Tepper’s media session, the question he wanted to ask the Panthers owner, his thoughts on another coaching search, and more.

Scott Fowler Joins Wes & Walker was originally published on wfnz.com