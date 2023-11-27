Listen Live
Sports

Joe Person Breaks Down What’s Next For The Panthers

Published on November 27, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
New York Jets v Carolina Panthers

Source: Grant Halverson / Getty

Almost 10 months ago, Frank Reich was introduced as Head Coach of the Carolina Panthers. Fast-forward to late November and Frank Reich is fired after a 1-10 start in Carolina. To break down the firing of Frank Reich and what happens next with Kyle Bailey is Joe Person of The Athletic.

When it comes to the firing of Frank, Joe thinks that a large part of the decision was likely due to the fact of how bad the offense looked with an offensive-minded HC. Another question now has to go to whether or not Owner David Tepper can let the football people make the decisions according to Joe.

Joe would later on go to look at what he is expecting for the rest of the year, and how hot the seat is for GM Scott Fitterer.

LISTEN TO THE FULL CONVERSATION WITH KYLE BAILEY HERE:

 

Joe Person Breaks Down What’s Next For The Panthers  was originally published on wfnz.com

More from K97.5
K975 Ciara $10K For The Holidays
Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2023

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close