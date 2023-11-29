A co-founder of a student booster group in support of Former President Donald Trump was arrested for assault in Johnston County last week, according to WRAL,.
Ryan Fournier, Selma resident and national chairman of Students for Trump, was arrested on Nov. 21 after he allegedly hit a woman in the head with a pistol. That same day, he was charged with assault on a female and assault with a deadly weapon.
According to a magistrate’s order first reported by Axios, Fournier is accused of grabbing the woman “her right arm and striking her in the forehead with a firearm” identified as a 9 MM SIG Sauer.
Fournier co-founded Students for Trump in 2015. In addition to his role with that group, he is also executive director for another group, Radical Alert.
Fournier has been released on a $2,500 bond, with a court date scheduled for Dec. 18.
NC’s “Students for Trump” Co-Founder Arrested For Assault was originally published on foxync.com
