Joe Person Stops By Wes & Walker

Dave Tepper’s press conference hasn’t only been the talk here locally in Charlotte, but also the talk of the NFL, as virtually every analyst has something to say after the Panthers owner fired Frank Reich on Monday, and delivered a half-hearted press conference yesterday. Scott Fowler made headlines yesterday, after he publicly voiced his displeasure with Tepper ignoring him during the press conference, after Fowler wrote an article, stating that Tepper needs to fire himself as the owner. Another reporter, who hasn’t been shy from asking Tepper the tough questions, or writing opinionated articles about Tepper, Joe Person, was on hand and started the press conference by asking if Tepper needs to re-evaluate himself, after making another hiring mistake. As Tepper was walking off the stage, Person tried to ask him about the job security of Panthers GM Scott Fitterer, to which he received no answer.

After reporting on the Reich firing, and covering the David Tepper press conference, Joe Person, from The Athletic, joined the Wes & Walker Show earlier today, to talk about what is next for the owner of the Carolina Panthers, his thoughts on Scott Fitterer’s future in Carolina, the possibility that Greg Olsen emerges as a head coach candidate, and much more.

