LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
Today’s Asking For A Friend comes from Latavia! Latavia says her and her new man have been on a roll but after gushing about him to her close friend she quickly recognized him and the red flags started flying! Latavia revealed to us that she found her man was a gigalo who used other woman as a source of extra income!
Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
When she confronted him about it he admitted it but tried to ensure her that no sexual activity was involved! Her man claims that older woman pay him for companionship and that he only spends time with them as a way to make them feel young again! Latavia isn’t buying it at all and isn’t sure if she can trust a man who splits his time between other woman!
Listen to what the Hustlers had to say about it and let us know your thoughts! Have a problem or a question you need advice on? Call us and leave a voicemail on the Hustle Hotline at 1866-HUSTLE-8 and tune in to Asking For A Friend weekdays on The Morning Hustle Show with Lore’l and Kyle.
HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE
Asking For A Friend: She Discovered Her New Man Is A Gigalo! was originally published on themorninghustle.com
-
Ciara’s 10K for the Holidays
-
Charlamagne Tha God Says Drake Had An “On Sight” Order On His Head
-
Cassie Settles Rape/Abuse Lawsuit With Sean "Diddy" Combs
-
Washed Crooner Aaron Hall Getting Dragged For All The Filth After Rape Accusation With Diddy
-
Ari Lennox Cussed Fan Out After Water Bottle Thrown During Show
-
You Care: Jeannie Mai Claps Back At Jeezy, Claims The Snowman Is A Cheater & It Will Cost Him
-
Social Media Reacts To Drake’s New Face Tattoo, Translates To “Poor” & “Misfortune” In Arabic
-
GOTCHA! Snoop Dogg's Declaration Of "Giving Up Smoke" Is Just To Promote Smokeless Fire Pit Brand