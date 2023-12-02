The Weeknd Donates Over $2,000,000 For Humanitarian Relief in Gaza

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The Weeknd has shown his support for Palestine amid the Israel-Palestine conflict by donating over two million dollars towards humanitarian relief efforts in Gaza. On Friday, December 1st, The Weeknd made a $2,500,000 donation to aid Gaza in partnership with the United Nations World Food Programme through his XO Humanitarian Foundation. The funds will provide enough meals for roughly 173,000 Gazan citizens.

In a statement, World Food Programme Director Corinne Fleischer, said: “This conflict has unleashed a humanitarian catastrophe beyond reckoning. WFP is working round the clock to provide aid in Gaza but a major scale up is needed to address the desperate level of hunger we are seeing. Our teams need safe and sustained humanitarian access, and continued support from donors to reach as many people as we can. We thank Abel [The Weeknd] for this valuable contribution towards the people of Palestine. We hope others will follow Abel’s example and support our efforts.”