Raleigh Police are investigating an early morning crash involving a RPD cruiser near New Bern Avenue, according to WRAL.
Authorities responded to a call at 4:19 am from an officer needing assistance. The call was made from the intersection at North Carver Street and Pender Street.
It appears that a RPD cruiser collided with another car, knocking down a power pole. Both drivers were transported to the hospital. Their conditions were not known as of press time.
The intersection, located near Fisher Street Park, is closed while the investigation continues. Duke Energy is currently working to repair the broken power pole.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
RALEIGH: Police Investigates Crash Involving RPD Cruiser was originally published on foxync.com
-
Ciara’s 10K for the Holidays
-
Charlamagne Tha God Says Drake Had An “On Sight” Order On His Head
-
Washed Crooner Aaron Hall Getting Dragged For All The Filth After Rape Accusation With Diddy
-
Ari Lennox Cussed Fan Out After Water Bottle Thrown During Show
-
You Care: Jeannie Mai Claps Back At Jeezy, Claims The Snowman Is A Cheater & It Will Cost Him
-
Social Media Reacts To Drake’s New Face Tattoo, Translates To “Poor” & “Misfortune” In Arabic
-
Iconic Comedian George Wallace Brings Post-Thanksgiving Laughs To Raleigh Improv
-
Boosie Considers Lawsuit Against Rod Wave For Sampling His Music