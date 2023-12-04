Listen Live
Local

RALEIGH: Police Investigates Crash Involving RPD Cruiser

Published on December 4, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Shooting Leaves 5 Dead In Suburban Neighborhood Of Raleigh, North Carolina

Source: Melissa Sue Gerrits / Getty (Photo from prior story)

Raleigh Police are investigating an early morning crash involving a RPD cruiser near New Bern Avenue, according to WRAL.

Authorities responded to a call at 4:19 am from an officer needing assistance. The call was made from the intersection at North Carver Street and Pender Street.

It appears that a RPD cruiser collided with another car, knocking down a power pole. Both drivers were transported to the hospital. Their conditions were not known as of press time.

The intersection, located near Fisher Street Park, is closed while the investigation continues. Duke Energy is currently working to repair the broken power pole.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

RALEIGH: Police Investigates Crash Involving RPD Cruiser  was originally published on foxync.com

More from K97.5
K975 Ciara $10K For The Holidays
Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2023

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close