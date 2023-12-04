In the first game following the firing of Frank Reich, the Panthers fell on the road to the Buccaneers 21-18 and now Carolina is officially eliminated from playoff contention. Steve Smith Sr. joined Kyle Bailey to break down what he saw in the Panthers defeat.
One of Steve’s main talking points from yesterday’s game surrounded the lack of separation for the WRs as Steve pointed out how sometimes lack of separation has to do with the play designs as well and people shouldn’t be expecting drastic changes after last week’s firing of Frank Reich. Despite that, there were steps in the right direction from both Bryce Young and Jonathan Mingo.
Steve would also go into the decision to pass the ball late on 3rd and 4th down, as well as his thoughts on the college football playoff rankings.
Steve Smith Sr. Weighs In On Carolina’s Performance vs. Tampa was originally published on wfnz.com
