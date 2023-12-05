Saint Augustine’s University Fires President Dr. Christine McPhail

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

In a shocking turn of events, Saint Augustine’s University has relieved President Dr. Christine McPhail of her duties, effective immediately.

As reported by WRAL, Dr. McPhail was made aware of her dismissal Sunday night (Dec. 3), when separation papers were delivered to her.

She says the decision stems from a formal complaint she filed against a board member recently. That board member allegedly berated McPhail and a colleague during a heated board meeting this past October.

“I just felt like how could this be happening to me in this environment at this HBCU,” McPhail said.

McPhail says she is shocked by the decision.

“I feel betrayed because that was not the relationship that I had with the Board [of Trustees],” McPhail said to WRAL News. “I worked aggressively with the team at Saint Augustine’s University. We were rebuilding relationships throughout the community.”

Dr. McPhail became SAU’s 13th president in April 2022. Her hiring followed a massive search to fill the vacancy left by her husband, 12th president Irving Pressly McPhail, who died from COVID-19 complications in October 2020.

SAU plans to release a statement regarding the matter on Tuesday afternoon.

