Terrence Oglesby Talks Hornets Struggles With Wes & Walker

Published on December 5, 2023

Minnesota Timberwolves v Charlotte Hornets

Source: Matt Kelley / Getty

The NBA season is more than a month and a half old, and unless something changes, the Hornets won’t be playing meaningful basketball after the Christmas holiday. Charlotte has been hampered by injuries, as Terry Rozier missed roughly three weeks of action early in the season, and now LaMelo Ball is sidelined for the foreseeable future with an ankle injury. Of course, those injuries coincide with Cody Martin’s injury, which has had him sidelined since early last season. And while the injuries are very much real, head coach Steve Clifford isn’t letting his team get away with that as an excuse, despite his team struggling to compete defensively consistently.

Terrence Oglesby is in his first season covering the Hornets, as a member of Hornets Live, during every home game, and earlier today, he joined the Wes & Walker Show on WFNZ, to talk about the struggles on the defensive end, what has stood out about the play of Miles Bridges, and more, ahead of the Hornets game tomorrow night against the Bulls.

