King Petty: Cam’ron Refuses Melyssa Ford’s Apology Over Under Age Allegations

Even though Cam’ron says he has matured he is the last rapper you want to play with. Killa has refused Melyssa Ford’s apology and dissed her in one fell swoop.

XXL Magazine is reporting that the Diplomats member isn’t trying to hear what the legendary video model has to say. On a recent episode of It Is What It Is Cam’ron recalled a time when he and his cohost MA$E were patronizing a local brothel in New York City. While the story was intended to shine a light on a funny moment between them during their younger years, Melyssa felt the “Horse & Carriage” rappers might have been engaging with an underaged female. “Is there a distinct possibility that there may have been underage girls in that wh*re house?” she asked on The Joe Budden Podcast.

Naturally the commentary got back to Cam’ron and he quickly adjusted his petty crown. “Be careful. I tell you one thing, I know a lot of people in ICE. Snipers, sharpshooters and I know people in ICE” he said alluding to Ford’s Canadian roots. “:I’ll have you escorted back across the border. Be careful. It scream desperation, but we’ll get a petition to get you out the country. Cut it out. I’ll get her out the country. I’ll make two calls, man.”

Melyssa Ford would go on to apologize to Cam’ron and MA$E on the following episode of TJBP saying “I apologize, I should never have made that insinuation,” Melyssa said. But it seems Cam felt the damage had already been done and went at her again on an Instagram post that featured the two taking a picture on what seems to be at a formal event. “I told the b**** ‘don’t touch me’ when we took this pic. F*** you and ya apology!! Stay strong and Stand on business!!” he wrote.

Earlier today (December 7) Cam’ron continued clapping back at her and shared screenshots of Instagram removing the above post about her because it had been flagged for bullying. Melyssa Ford has yet to comment further on the situation.

Update: The saga continues.

King Petty: Cam’ron Refuses Melyssa Ford’s Apology Over Under Age Allegations was originally published on hiphopwired.com