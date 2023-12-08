K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Tomorrow the Army/Navy rivalry renews itself in the 124th edition of America’s Game. An Army win over Navy would secure the Black Knights the Commander-In-Chief Trophy, which the service academies compete for yearly. For the last two days, the Wes & Walker Show on WFNZ was broadcasting live from Radio Row in Boston, to get you ready for the final game before bowl season kicks off later this month, and they had quite the guests while on location.

Today’s show started with a bang, as Rece Davis, the host of College Game Day, joined the program to talk about the importance of the Army/Navy Game. More importantly, he came to the defense of the College Football Playoff selection committee’s decision to leave Florida State out of the Playoff, in favor of Alabama.

It would only make sense, that Wes & Walker talk to a former player from either Army or Navy, and they had the privilege to talk to former Navy QB, Keenan Reynolds, who never lost to Army, about his fondest memories from the game, and how his perspective is different now watching the game, as opposed to playing in it.

The college football conversation didn’t stop there, as EJ Manuel, a former QB at Florida State made his way by the set, as he made it known why his alma mater was wrongly left out of the Playoff.

the Panther talk took a backseat for obvious reasons during today’s show, but the guy had a chance to talk to Ross Tucker, and he explained why he’s very surprised at how the season has gone so far for Carolina, why Ickey Ekwonu may need to change positions on the offense line, what is next for Bryce Young after a trying rookie season, and of course, his thoughts on the Bill Belichick rumors.

You can catch the Wes & Walker Show, every weekday from 12-3 PM, on Sports Radio 92.7 WFNZ, and the WFNZ app.

Wes & Walker Broadcast Live From Army/Navy Game was originally published on wfnz.com