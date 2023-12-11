Offset Talks “Set If Off” Album, Micheal Jackson, Family & More!

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

“Set It Off” stands as the sophomore solo studio album from Offset! The project release on October 13, 2023. With featured collaborations from Travis Scott, Don Toliver, Future, Cardi B, Latto, Young Nudy, Chlöe and more, the streets are calling it his best album yet. Its only right Lore’l and Kyle finally tap in with the Nawf Side Boss. We talked to him about giving more of himself to the fans and finding his own identity outside of the iconic Migos.

With break up rumors, online drama and allegations its safe to say its been a crazy press run for Offset but were focusing on the positive and talking music, love and life with the 31-year-old mogul. Offset has definitely shown the public more of his personality this year and the fans are here for it. More public appearance, shock drops and collaborations with Denim Tears clothing brand, and a even 24 hour live streams with Kai Cenat, Set has been outside! He recently gave back for the holidays in his hometown of Gwinnett. The rapper traveled back to his high school for his annual Toys 4 The Nawf charity event.

“Its more than the music now, people wanna see your personality all around…I’m a cool guy!”- Offset

His link up with Kai Cenat during their 24 hour livestream was another iconic move from the rapper. With over 4.4 million views on the video to date you would thing the rap vet would gladly accept another invite but Offset shares why he decided it was best to respectfully decline Kai’s latest offer to join a 7 day livestream that would take place at a fictional but realistic looking jail.

” I understand content I salute it, I just couldn’t be apart of that content… I got real homies that can’t get out ever!”

Watch our full interview and be sure check out “Set It Off” and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more exclusive content!

