Listen Live
Ayeeedubb

K97.5 Kickback – Meet Pat Junior

Published on December 12, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE

 

We are all about supporting local music here in the Carolinas and Pat Junior is a super talented artist you need to check out!

Watch the full interview here!

More from K97.5
Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2023

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close