C Murder Responds To Monica After She Said He Left Her “Heartbroken!”

Singer Monica is queen of the comment section. One quick scroll through some of your favorite gossip social pages and you will most like see Monica “keke-ing” in the comments or setting a fan straight! Well this time she kept it honest like always after one fan asked her if she was still dating long-time love interest, rapper Corey Miller aka C-Murder after being spotted and photographed with her new boo at Nelly’s Black & White Ball in St. Louis.

Monica who’s usually ride-or-die for Miller who’s currently serving life in prison in Louisiana responded back to the fan jokingly.”OMGGGG I haven said his name in two years can y’all follow my lead like y’all did when I Brough him up…one band one sound.” She continued to reveal that things ended with C-Murder and that it actually left her heartbroken but now she’s learned and moved on with a new man.

“I got my heart broken (again) and that’s ok! I learned yet another valuable lesson…now I can laugh about it.” – Monica

Now C-Murder whose real name is Corey Miller is her responding live from the trap after she expressed her truth of being heartbroken from the split. “I don’t know why someone feels the need to publicly bash a person that’s fighting for their life.” he continued, “I am a black male fighting and hoping for freedom one day. Wanna speak on something?? Let’s talk about freeing us Louisiana inmates still held illegally and unconstitutionally by a racist Jim Crow law through a non-retroactive 10/2 non unanimous jury.”

The former No-Limit Soldier rapper ended his remarks with asking fans and celebrities to continue to advocate for wrongly imprisoned inmates. Back in August of 2023 Monica enlisted friends like Kim Kardashian to bring attention to Millers case in hopes of him getting released.

Monica has always supported Miller even with his life sentence and possibility that he would never be free again so it leaves those to wonder just what happened between the two to cut ties. Certain fans found it intriguing that Monica could experienced a heartbreak from someone currently in prison but it definitely happens more than people like to admit and don’t forget Monica and C-Murder dated well before his life sentence. Do you think Monica was wrong for speaking her truth?

