The Saga Continues: Wu-Tang Clan Announces 2024 Residency In Las Vegas

The Wu-Tang Clan is about to form like Voltron. Staten Island’s finest have announced a residency in Las Vegas.

Vulture is reporting that the legendary Hip-Hop group will be taking their talents to Sin City. On Dec. 12, the New York Times announced that the residency will kick off Super Bowl weekend on Feb. 9 and Feb. 10 at the Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. The Clan will return to the town March 22 and March 23 during the height of NCAA Division I basketball tournament. In an exclusive statement to the periodical, RZA expressed his enthusiasm. “I’m in that spirit of loving where there’s a hub of art and then loving that I — in my talent and the Wu-Tang brothers — can add to that hub and of course eventually invite more hip-hop artists to come and play in this sandbox with us,” he said.

2023 found the Wu-Tang Clan back on the road with the second run of the N.Y. State of Mind Tour. The nine man team brought their unique sound overseas to New Zealand, Europe, Canada and 14 cities throughout the United States. The pre-sale for the aforementioned dates begins Dec. 13 at 12 p.m. PST, with the pre-sale code: CREAM. Tickets officially go on sale at 10 a.m. PST on Friday, Dec. 15. You can purchase tickets for the Las Vegas residency here.

