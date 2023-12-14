Cam Newton for President?

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been quite a week for Cam Newton, as the former Panthers QB is doing a media tour of sorts, going on multiple podcasts and radio shows, talking about today’s NFL. The first set of comments that caused a stir, was him calling QBs like Dak Prescott, and Brock Purdy “game managers”, despite them having their teams in legitimate positions to compete for, and potentially win a Super Bowl. He didn’t stop there, as when he appeared on the QB Room, he made a pitch that he should be the President of Football Operations for the Carolina Panthers. That position has become more common in today’s sports, across sports like basketball, baseball, and football. The idea of Dave Tepper hiring a team president isn’t that far-fetched, especially considering his front office is seeking stability, after another tumultuous season, on and off the field.

Earlier today on the Wes & Walker Show on WFNZ, Walker spoke on the topic of Cam Newton becoming the first-ever president of the franchise he put on the national map, during his special 2015 season. Mehl, who is under the belief that Tepper needs to hire a president, doesn’t think that position should be given to the former MVP QB. Mehl, who like many Panther fans, has fond memories of Newton’s playing days and would prefer to remember him that way. If Dave Tepper were to hire a former Panther for the position, Mehl wants to see him follow the path that the 49ers have taken, hiring John Lynch out of the booth, meaning Carolina would hire Greg Olsen.

At this time it’s unknown if Tepper will seek to hire a President of Football Operations or not, but seeing as Tepper is set to hire another head coach, and potentially a new general manager, now just might be the time, he hires an authority figure that sets the front office up to be successful for the first time under his watch.

